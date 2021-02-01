Sons of Confederate Veterans opposes flag removal from seal

Williamson County Commission voted in September to request permission from Tennessee Historical Commission to remove the flag from the upper-left quadrant of seal

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Division of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans says it is taking legal action to prevent Williamson County from removing the Confederate flag from its county seal.

The Williamson Herald reports the County Commission voted in September to request permission from the Tennessee Historical Commission to remove the flag from the upper-left quadrant of the seal, which was adopted in 1968.

The Commission must vote two-thirds in favor of removal before the county can take action.