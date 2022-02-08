Electric vehicle charging company to build Tennessee factory

Tritium is expected to produce up to 30,000 electric vehicle chargers a year and create 500 new jobs over the next five years at the new facility.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Officials have announced that an Australian electric vehicle charging company will establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Tennessee.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday hailed the announcement as being a result of the federal government’s effort to build a national network of electric vehicle chargers.

Tritium is expected to produce up to 30,000 electric vehicle chargers a year and create 500 new jobs over the next five years at the new facility based in Lebanon, roughly 30 miles east of Nashville.