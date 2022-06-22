West Tennessee Legal Services gets $1.6 million to help those affected by December 2021 tornadoes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Tennessee Legal Services is getting more than $1.6 million to help folks affected by the December 2021 tornadoes in the state.
The Legal Services Corporation (LSC) awarded the money to WTLS – one of 19 organizations in the U.S. receiving grants for natural disasters in 2020 and 2021. It’s part of $40 million approved by Congress for LSC to provide help across the country.
LSC said survivors can find themselves plagued with legal issues for years after being impacted by a natural disaster. Those can be issues with FEMA appeals, bankruptcy, housing, or falling victim to scams.
The grant will allow WTLS’s Disaster Relief Project to provide online and in-person legal help, provide on-site and remote clinics, and advice and representation for low-income families. WTLS is also set to build a web app that will help with documentation and information.
“Low-income people who confront civil legal issues in the wake of natural disasters face an uphill battle, and they shouldn’t have to go it alone,” said LSC President Ronald S. Flagg in a news release. “We are grateful that Congress recognizes the need for legal assistance in these recovering communities and provided this funding that will help our neighbors repair and stay in their homes, obtain key identification documents, apply for benefits and so much more.”
