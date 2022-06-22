West Tennessee Legal Services gets $1.6 million to help those affected by December 2021 tornadoes

It’s part of $40 million approved by Congress for the Legal Services Corporation to provide help across the country.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Tennessee Legal Services is getting more than $1.6 million to help folks affected by the December 2021 tornadoes in the state.

The Legal Services Corporation (LSC) awarded the money to WTLS – one of 19 organizations in the U.S. receiving grants for natural disasters in 2020 and 2021. It’s part of $40 million approved by Congress for LSC to provide help across the country.

LSC said survivors can find themselves plagued with legal issues for years after being impacted by a natural disaster. Those can be issues with FEMA appeals, bankruptcy, housing, or falling victim to scams.

The grant will allow WTLS’s Disaster Relief Project to provide online and in-person legal help, provide on-site and remote clinics, and advice and representation for low-income families. WTLS is also set to build a web app that will help with documentation and information.