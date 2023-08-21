Donald Trump's bond in Georgia 2020 election case is set. Here's what we know

Trump and several others were given consent bonds on Monday. Nineteen people, including the former president, were indicted in the 2020 Georgia election case

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump's bond was set at $200,000 in the Georgia 2020 election case after his attorneys reached an agreement with Fulton County prosecutors Monday over the dollar amount and the conditions of his release once he surrenders to law enforcement.

The former president "shall perform no act to intimidate any person known ... to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice," according to his bond conditions.



This means Trump must:

Make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against any codefendant or witness. This includes the 30 unindicted co-conspirators.

Make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against the community or to any property in the community.

This includes social media posts or the sharing of others' posts, according to the document.

Trump faces 13 charges tied to his alleged efforts to overturn the election. The former president was among several defendants granted a consent bond order Monday.

Consent bond orders were also approved for attorneys John Eastman, Ray Smith, Kenneth Chesebro, and Atlanta-area bail bondsman Scott Hall Monday.



Eastman's bond was set at $100,000. Chesebro's bond was set at $100,000. Smith's bond was set at $50,000. Hall has a bond of $10,000, according to court documents.

Their bonds have similar restrictions but make no direct mention of social media postings.

Consent bonds are agreements reached between the District Attorney's Office and defendants over bond amounts and conditions of release.

All 19 defendants have until noon Friday to turn themselves in. NBC reports that law enforcement officials expect Trump to turn himself in near the end of this week.



The move allows Trump and others to be processed and released from the Fulton County jail more quickly, said attorney Andrew Fleischman, a partner at Sessions & Fleischman who has followed the investigation closely.

"Just super typical. That's what you would do if had a wealthy client who was going to turn themselves in," he said. "Do a consent bond. Get them in and out, so that Trump (and others) don't spend the night ... in the Fulton County jail."

Eastman was indicted on nine counts, including conspiracy to commit filing false documents. He played a key role in the fake elector scheme and provided false testimony to state lawmakers about election fraud, according to the indictment.



Eastman also sent at least two memos to the Trump campaign and others detailing a plan where then-Vice President Mike Pence could refuse to count some of Biden’s Electoral College votes. Eastman spoke with Pence and his staff about the plan, but the vice president rejected it.



Hall faces seven charges, stemming primarily from his alleged involvement in the copying of election software and data in Coffee County.

Smith faces 12 charges, primarily relating to his alleged role in the Trump elector meeting at the Georgia State Capitol. Sixteen Georgia Republicans signed Electoral College documents falsely claiming Trump won the election at the gathering.

Chesebro was indicted on seven counts. He was a central figure in planning and organizing the Trump elector scheme in multiple states, including Georgia. He sent the first known memo outlining a plan involving alternate Trump electors, the New York Times reports.

A Fulton County grand jury indicted 19 people, including former President Trump, for attempting to overturn the 2020 election, setting the stage for a sprawling RICO prosecution.



The indictment includes alleged acts that occurred in multiple states.