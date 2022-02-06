Texas state senator: School police chief didn't know of 911 calls

The Democratic state senator said that it was "system failure" that the school police chief was not made aware of 911 calls being made from inside the school.

UVALDE, Texas — The commander at the scene of a school shooting in Texas was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from inside the school building, a Texas state senator said Thursday.

Sen. Roland Gutierrez said the pleas for help from people inside Robb Elementary as the shooting was taking place May 24 did not make their way to school district police Chief Pete Arredondo. The Democratic senator called it a “system failure” that calls were going to the city police but were not communicated to Arredondo.

“I want to know specifically who was receiving the 911 calls,” Gutierrez said during a news conference, adding that no single person or entity was fully to blame for the massacre.

“There was error at every level, including the legislative level," Gutierrez said.

Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said last week that police didn’t breach the classroom where the gunman was holed up faster because Arredondo believed the situation had morphed from an active shooting to a hostage situation.

Nineteen children and two teachers died in the attack at Robb Elementary School, the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.

Funerals for those slain began this week.

The state senator has spoken out in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting about the need for gun reform legislation. 21 people, including 19 children and two teachers, were killed when a gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle entered Robb Elementary and started shooting inside a classroom on May 24.

Gutierrez interrupted a press conference the governor was giving last week to request a special legislative session to enact common sense gun legislation.

Governor Abbott announced Wednesday that he will call a special legislative committee to look at school security and protecting students at Texas public schools. The list of leaders on the committee does include some Democrats, but not Gutierrez, even though the site of the tragedy is in his district.

"It's a slap in the face of the people of Uvalde. It's also a slap in the face to the people of Santa Fe and El Paso because they don't have a voice on this committee either. This is just a stall tactic from Governor Abbott," Gutierrez said Wednesday.