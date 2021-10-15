Burn permits required in Tennessee starting October 15th

Tennessee is heading into fire season, and that means you’ll need a burn permit for leaf and brush piles from October 15, 2021 through May 15, 2022.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry said the permit is required throughout the season, through May 15, 2022.

“Fire prevention is everyone’s responsibility,” State Forester David Arnold said. “Thanks to rainfall, our wildfire numbers are low so far this fall. However, it’s always necessary to practice safe debris burning and remember that state permits are required starting next week in areas where local governments do not have established outdoor burning ordinances.”

You can get Debris Burn Permits at no charge through the MyTN mobile app or online at www.BurnSafeTN.org. You can also go there to find information on the requirements for burns.

For larger burning, such as forestry, agricultural, and land clearing, call the Division of Forestry burn permit phone number at 877-350-BURN (2876) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Permits are issued only when conditions show it’s safe. If you live inside city limits, check with your local government for any additional restrictions.

Burning without a permit is a class C misdemeanor and punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine. Wildfires caused by arson are a class C felony punishable by three to 15 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines. Anyone with information about suspected arson activity should call the state Fire Marshal’s Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. Call 1-888-891-TDEC to report illegal burning.