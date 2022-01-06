The Jan. 6 riot is over, but these Tennessee Capitol breach cases aren't

At least 22 people with Tennessee connections were arrested for storming the Capitol. Most were from Middle Tennessee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol also ended with several people from Tennessee being arrested.

Even though the riot is long over, the fallout in court is not.

At least 22 people with Tennessee connections were arrested for storming the Capitol. Most were from Middle Tennessee and all but one were men.

One of them is Mathew Bledsoe. You may remember him as he's the owner of Primetime Movers in Memphis.

Videos posted on Bledsoe’s own social media show him yelling just before he entered the Capitol.

His charges include knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He was arrested in March and is awaiting trial.

Bledsoe was joined by two men from Nashville that day: Jack Jesse Griffith and Blake Austin Reed.

Griffith is facing the same charges as Bledsoe.

Reed posted to Facebook commenting, "We the people took the Capitol!"

The U.S. Capitol riot’s long over, the tear gas gone but the fallout in court is still going on.



Also among the Tennesseans arrested was former Williamson County Sheriff's Deputy Ronald Colton McAbee.

The then-27-year-old is facing brutal assault charges after attacking two Capitol officers while wearing spiked gloves with metal knuckles.

Police body cam video also caught McAbee carrying a baton and swinging at officers. He has to stay in jail until his next court date.

Among the most notable from Arkansas was Richard Barnett. Pictures show him with Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s mail during the riot.

He’s also the man the FBI said took the picture of his foot on Pelosi’s desk.

Barnett was born and raised in Memphis and even claimed to be a Memphis firefighter for a short time, but moved to Arkansas about 20 years ago.

He'll be back in court on February 1.

Others were there that day at the Capitol, too, including a group of wealthy Memphians who caught the attention of national magazine Vanity Fair, after the group flew a private jet to the “Stop the Steal Rally.”