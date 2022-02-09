Gov. Bill Lee appoints former CEO as deputy governor

Gov. Lee announced he's appointing Butch Eley as deputy governor of Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Butch Eley as deputy governor Wednesday.

Lee's office said Eley will continue serving in his current role as commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration (F&A) and as a member of Gov. Lee’s cabinet. Lang Wiseman previously held the deputy governor position, and has returned to the private sector.

“For the past three years, Butch has played a pivotal role in our strong economic recovery and in maintaining Tennessee’s reputation for conservative fiscal management,” Lee said. “His extensive public and private sector experience will continue to add enormous value as we invest strategically in infrastructure, education and other priorities to serve Tennesseans and support our state’s growth.”

Eley previously served as chief operating officer in the governor’s office from January 2019 to May 2020, where he led the state’s first four-year strategic planning process.