Shelby County among recipients for Tennessee grants for historic preservation

In Shelby County, a $20,000 grant will pay for restoration of windows at the historic Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee commission has announced 35 grants totaling more than $900,000 for historic preservation and archaeological projects.

The Tennessee Historical Commission said the Federal Historic Preservation Fund grants are awarded each year for projects that support the preservation of historic and archaeological resources.

Projects include an archaeological survey, design guidelines for historic districts, and rehabilitation of historic buildings.

In Shelby County, a $20,000 grant will pay for restoration of windows at the historic Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church.