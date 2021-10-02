Tennessee officials say FBI raid no excuse for lawmaker not filing campaign report

Republican Rep. Todd Warner was one of several state lawmakers whose homes and legislative offices were searched by federal agents earlier this year.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's Registry of Election Finance is offering little sympathy to a Republican lawmaker who said he was unable to complete a recent election finance report because the FBI confiscated all his campaign files.

Warner later sent an email stating he could not complete his most recent campaign finance report because he did not have access to key documents.