Tennessee releases Transportation Improvement Plan for 2022-2024, includes parts of Shelby County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright today released TDOT’s annual three-year transportation program, featuring approximately $2.6 billion in infrastructure investments for 68 individual project phases in 45 counties across the state. The program supports Gov. Lee’s first Executive Order by funding work on 58 highway and bridge projects in economically distressed and at-risk counties.

“Investing in infrastructure is an important part of driving economic opportunity throughout our state,” Gov. Lee said. “This funding, particularly for rural Tennessee, will help to keep Tennesseans safe and moving in the right direction.”

The program emphasizes the repair and replacement of bridges, with activities beginning on 55 structures in 33 counties. Twenty-one of those bridges are on the state highway system, with the other 34 on local roads.

The comprehensive program also continues to build on the IMPROVE Act's progress, which provides for infrastructure investments in all 95 counties. This year’s program budgets dollars for 123 of the 962 projects listed as part of the 2017 legislation.

Construction will begin in FY 2022 on several critical transportation projects across the state:

Blount County, Relocated Alcoa Highway (SR 115/US 129)

Davidson County, Nolensville Pike from Old Hickory Boulevard to Mill Creek (SR 11/US 31A)

Hamilton County, I-75 Interchange Modification at I-24 Phase II

Sevier-Jefferson Counties, Newport Highway (SR 35/US 411)

Shelby County, I-55 Interchange Modification, Crump Boulevard

In addition to the 2022 budgeted program, partial plans for 2023 and 2024 are included for planning purposes. The comprehensive multimodal program contains components for rail, waterway, and aviation projects, funds statewide initiatives to improve safety, and addresses congestion through our HELP & Incident Management Programs. It also provides funding for transit agencies in all 95 counties and Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organizations.

To view a complete list of projects and programs funded through the 2022-2024 three-year multimodal program, visit https://www.tn.gov/tdot/program-development-and-administration-home/program-development-and-administration-state-programs.html