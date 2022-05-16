Here's what to know about online driver's license testing in Tennessee

For teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17, the written portion of the test will now be given online instead of at a Driver Services Center.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17 in Tennessee are now able to take their driver's license test at home, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced Monday.

In a press release, the department said teenagers between 15 and 17 can now take their test online under a proctor's supervision (parent/legal guardian) via the Tennessee Proctor IDentification (PID) app.

"The department seeks to find innovative ways to serve Tennesseans better," said TDOSHS Commissioner Jeff Long. "This new testing option will reduce processing time and the number of customers at Driver Services centers, while providing flexible hours for the test taker and their parent/guardian."

Those taking the online test will be required to verify their identity and agree to be monitored throughout the exam. The test can be attempted twice online. If someone fails twice, they'll have to go to a Driver Services Center for future testing.

How to get the Tennessee Proctor IDentification (PID) app

In the Apple/Google Play store, type Tennessee Proctor ID, look for the Tennessee PID app icon and follow the steps to download/install the PID app.