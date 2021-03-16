Tennessee introduces online document uploads for DMV visits

Customers can upload their documents through the website and should allow five business days for their documents to be reviewed.

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee officials are now allowing people to upload some identifying documents for pre-vetting before going to get their driver's licenses and other similar services.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security's Driver Services division says the new service will be available to those looking to apply for a REAL ID; first-time driver license and ID applicants; and new resident applicants.

