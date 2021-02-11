Cold temperatures are here, but remember safety first when keeping warm

John Brown with the American Red Cross Mid-South Chapter said our region leads the state of Tennessee when it comes to fire responses.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The cold weather seems like it just swept in on the Mid-South. And just as fast as it came, we want to remind everyone of warming tips to prevent fires.

Old man winter, we feel you coming. This year, we are making sure everyone is prepared and staying warm with some popular safety tips.

Each year during the cold months, folks tend to get pretty creative with ways to stay warm. But just because it works, doesn’t mean it is safe.

Is it okay to use a stove to keep warm at home?

Our source is John Brown, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Mid-South Chapter.

“You have carbon monoxide that you have to worry about - that we need to make sure we’re aware of. And not use sources that produce that sort of gas in our homes,” said Brown.

“Our advice is to put on more clothes or use more blankets,” said Brown.

We can verify no. It is not safe to use a stove to keep warm whether it is electric or gas.

Do I need to be cautious when using an electric blanket?

“Be careful with the electric blankets. They seem to be really safe, but you’re plugging them into the wall as well. You should treat them like a space heater and make sure they’re secure or make sure they have a timer on them,” said Brown.

If you do use a space heater, you must be careful as well.

“Have three to five feet of clearance around that space heater,” said Brown.

We can verify yes. You must be cautious when using an electric blanket and a space heater.

Should I check the smoke alarms in my house to make sure they are working?

“Have that smoke alarm, that ten-year smoke alarm with an internal battery, and place a proper amount of smoke alarms in your home to alert you in case there is a fire, so we can save a life.”

We can verify yes, absolutely check, especially since daylight savings is this week, and we are falling back an hour.

Brown also said our region leads the state of Tennessee when it comes to fire responses. We are even in the top ten per capita for the country.