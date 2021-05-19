Memphis residents with loved ones living in the midst of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict share their concerns

“Every day pass means more lives are taken away for nothing,” said Hani Arafat.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues, residents in the Mid-South are speaking up. Wednesday, a solidarity gathering for Israel was held at the Memphis Jewish Community Center.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict not only affects those in the Middle East, but right here at home in the Mid-South. We've met people at the Memphis Stands with Israel rally and, days ago, at the Memphis Voices for Palestine rally who both worry for their loved ones. During strife, many turn to faith and hope.

“No other country should live like this under such attacks,” said Reut Va’anunu, a Memphis resident.

“Every day pass means more lives are taken away for nothing,” said Hani Arafat, a Memphis resident.

These two residents both have loved ones living in the midst of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. No matter their sides, they both stand with one goal. That is peace. Arafat is Palestinian-American. Before coming to America in 2002, he and his family witnessed the violence.

“One day in the afternoon, I was driving towards my business and about five yards ahead of me, there was a mini van driving. All of a sudden, something went boom and in just a second, that mini van was burned,” said Arafat. “For me as a person, I had to leave my homeland where all my memories since I was a kid and where all my friends and family live. At the same time, I took my kids to a safe haven for them out of all that.”

Reut grew up in Israel and served in the army before coming to Memphis to work at Temple Israel.

“I was about 10 years old when the Gulf War was happening. I remember that very, very strongly. I remember wearing the mask and being in the room with all of my family," said Va’anunu.

That memory reminds Reut of what her family is going through today.

“I am worried about my family who is back home and have to deal with constant rockets that are being launched at them and for my young nieces and nephews back how who are so well trained that they know when they hear the siren go on and they have 60-seconds to run to their shelter,” said Va’anunu.

Arafat keeps in contact with his relatives as well. He has a close friend who sends frequent updates.

“She says they’re bombing all around my house. I don’t know if I’m going to be alive to tomorrow or not. Please pray for me,” said Arafat.

It is a prayer that both are in need of as their loved ones cling to survival. Though apart from family, they still have hope.

“I just hope for Shalom which is peace and that we can really find that way to live together in peace without any terror or any attacks or anything like that,” said Va’anunu.