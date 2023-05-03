2k League-affiliated 'Grizz Gaming' preps for season ahead

The team is entering their sixth year with new additions and a new head coach.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grab your controller and boot up your Playstation — it’s time for some NBA on 2K. The Memphis Grizzlies basketball team is not the only team playing pro ball in the 901. Grizz Gaming, their 2kLeague affiliate, is preparing to start their season. They've got some new additions and a new head coach.

Maurice Delaney, perhaps better known by his gamer tag "Reese Da God," still has to pinch himself when you tell him he's a professional gamer.

"Absolutely not, did not think I'd be a professional 2k player. I played a lot of games growing up but never anything serious like that. To be in the position I'm in today, it's just a blessing," Delaney said.

Delaney is one of the best NBA2k players in the league. He won a 2k championship with Wizards District gaming in 2020. He's a new addition to Grizz Gaming after a summer trade.

Much like the Grizzlies, Delaney is developing chemistry with his new teammates.

"[They] welcomed me with open arms. They listen and I listen to them when they speak and they're willing to learn. They made it easy on my part to come in here and get to work," Mulaney said.

He's not the only new face. The team also drafted two rookies and has a new coach, although that face is familiar.

Mehyar Ahmed-Hassan played 5 years with Grizz Gaming. Now, he's the Head Grizz in charge after taking over the role from Lang Whitaker, who still operates as General Manager of the club.

"I did feel like it was time to drop the sticks a little bit and focus on other stuff that I bring to the table," Ahmed-Hassan said.

Nobody knows Ahmed-Hassan's capability more than Josh McHatten, better known as Spartxn. McHatten and Ahmed-Hassan were teammates for multiple years on Grizz Gaming before Ahmed-Hassan took over coaching duties.

"He has a lot of knowledge; scored 84 points, holds the record for points in the NBA 2K League, so he knows what he's talking about," McHatten said. [He's a] great addition to our team. I feel like he'll be a huge reason why we go far."

For those wondering, yes these 2K League gamers do get paid and the league sponsors their housing.

Like pros in the NBA, Grizz Gaming spend long hours perfecting their game — running plays, watching film and strategizing. Like any team, they do it all together.

"We really truly care about each other, we want the best for each other and we want each other to succeed," Ahmed-Hassan said.

The team will play 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 tournaments from March until August with $2.5 million dollars up for grabs a long the way.