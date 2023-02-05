Chronicling Ja Morant's off-court incidents

Morant's latest suspension comes after his second time flashing a gun on Instagram Live

Morant has had a string of off-court incidents in the 2022-2023 season. Here is a list of all the things he's been in the headlines for away from the hardwood:

The NBA suspended Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant for 25 games after his second time flashing a gun on Instagram Live. It's Morant's second suspension in 2023 and the second Instagram incident in two months.

The mall's head of security filed a police report, which included the guard alleging that a friend of Morant's shoved the guard in the head. No arrests were made.

The group allegedly threatened the employee before leaving and encountering mall security in the parking lot.

According to a report from the Washington Post , Morant and a group of his friends arrived to a Finish Line shoe store in a Memphis mall to assist Morant's mother. His mother apparently was dissatisfied with the service she received from an employee and called Morant.

Morant allegedly threatens teen, flashes gun : July 2022

The same Washington Post report revealed another incident at Morant's home weeks later. Joshua Holloway, then 17-years-old, alleged that Morant and a friend beat him up.

Holloway said that the incident stemmed from a pickup basketball game where he went to check the ball to Morant and it hit the Grizzlies star in the face.

Morant responded by repeatedly punching Holloway in the head and knocking him to the ground. Morant's friend, Davonte Pack, allegedly joined in. Before Holloway left the property, he says Morant went in the home and when he came back outside, flashed a gun in his waistband at the teen.