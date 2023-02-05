Chronicling Ja Morant's off-court incidents
Morant's latest suspension comes after his second time flashing a gun on Instagram Live
AP
The NBA suspended Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant for 25 games after his second time flashing a gun on Instagram Live. It's Morant's second suspension in 2023 and the second Instagram incident in two months.
Morant has had a string of off-court incidents in the 2022-2023 season. Here is a list of all the things he's been in the headlines for away from the hardwood:
Morant, group allegedly threatens mall security: July 2022
According to a report from the Washington Post, Morant and a group of his friends arrived to a Finish Line shoe store in a Memphis mall to assist Morant's mother. His mother apparently was dissatisfied with the service she received from an employee and called Morant.
The group allegedly threatened the employee before leaving and encountering mall security in the parking lot.
The mall's head of security filed a police report, which included the guard alleging that a friend of Morant's shoved the guard in the head. No arrests were made.
Morant allegedly threatens teen, flashes gun: July 2022
The same Washington Post report revealed another incident at Morant's home weeks later. Joshua Holloway, then 17-years-old, alleged that Morant and a friend beat him up.
Holloway said that the incident stemmed from a pickup basketball game where he went to check the ball to Morant and it hit the Grizzlies star in the face.
Morant responded by repeatedly punching Holloway in the head and knocking him to the ground. Morant's friend, Davonte Pack, allegedly joined in. Before Holloway left the property, he says Morant went in the home and when he came back outside, flashed a gun in his waistband at the teen.
Morant told police he was acting in self defense and his legal team denies the gun part of the story. No files were charged. Holloway is now suing for damages.
Indiana Pacers laser incident: January 2023
During a Memphis Grizzlies-Indiana Pacers game in January, Morant and some of his teammates got into an on-court altercation with members of the Pacers. Pack, sitting courtside, was escorted out of the arena after he got into a verbal altercation with Pacers' players on the court. He received a year long ban from FedEx Forum.
After the game, members of the Pacers told The Athletic that Morant entered a van in the FedEx Forum garage. They say that same van trained a red-laser on members of the team as it left the garage. The Pacers feared the laser was attached to a gun.
The NBA investigated the incident and could not corroborate that a gun was present.
Morant flashes gun on Instagram Live at Denver area nightclub: March 2023
After a road loss to the Denver Nuggets on March 3, Morant went live on Instagram inside a Denver area nightclub, Shotgun Willie's. During the live video, Morant was seen flashing a gun.
Morant would later apologize and received a team-issued suspension where he missed five games. The NBA later issued their own suspension of eight games without pay for "conduct detrimental to the league" and backdated it to include games Morant already missed.
Morant flashes second gun on Instagram Live: May 2023
Two months later, Morant was seen flashing a gun on Instagram Live a second time.
In the second instance, Morant appears to be in a stationary car with Pack, who is broadcasting live. Pack pans the camera to Morant rapping along to a song before panning back to himself.
Pack pans the camera to Morant a second time and the Grizzlies point guard can be seen waving a gun briefly before Pack drops the camera.
The Grizzlies suspended Morant from all team activities. The NBA later issued a 25-game suspension for the 2024 season.