Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot: Week Eight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WEEK EIGHT AP TOP 25 BALLOT:
1.Baylor
2.Duke
3.Purdue
4.Gonzaga
5.UCLA
6.Kansas
7.Ohio State
8.Michigan State
9.USC
10.Providence
11.Auburn
12.Iowa State
13.Arizona
14.Wisconsin
15.Houston
16.Colorado State
17.LSU
18.Villanova
19.Xavier
20.Alabama
21.Seton Hall
22.Tennessee
23.Texas
24.Kentucky
25.Texas Tech
ALMOST IN — Minnesota, Loyola Chicago, Creighton, Illinois, Oklahoma
ENTERED — Kentucky (24)
DROPPED OUT — UConn (25)
THE RANKING — The top seven in this week's AP Top 25 remained unchanged. Baylor, Auburn, Providence, Villanova and Alabama all boasted wins over ranked opponents.
Iowa State and LSU suffered their first losses of the season to the Bears and Tigers respectively, dropping slightly to No. 12 and No. 17 respectively in my poll. Only Baylor, USC and Colorado State remain unbeaten.