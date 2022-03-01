x
Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot: Week Eight

Discussing this week's rankings for Tennessee, Providence, Kentucky, Alabama and more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WEEK EIGHT AP TOP 25 BALLOT:

1.Baylor

2.Duke

3.Purdue

4.Gonzaga

5.UCLA

6.Kansas

7.Ohio State

8.Michigan State

9.USC

10.Providence

11.Auburn

12.Iowa State

13.Arizona

14.Wisconsin

15.Houston

16.Colorado State

17.LSU

18.Villanova

19.Xavier

20.Alabama

21.Seton Hall

22.Tennessee

23.Texas

24.Kentucky

25.Texas Tech

ALMOST IN — Minnesota, Loyola Chicago, Creighton, Illinois, Oklahoma

ENTERED — Kentucky (24)

DROPPED OUT — UConn (25)

THE RANKING —  The top seven in this week's AP Top 25 remained unchanged. Baylor, Auburn, Providence, Villanova and Alabama all boasted wins over ranked opponents. 

Iowa State and LSU suffered their first losses of the season to the Bears and Tigers respectively, dropping slightly to No. 12 and No. 17 respectively in my poll. Only Baylor, USC and Colorado State remain unbeaten. 

