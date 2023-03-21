Tennessee men's basketball team accused of 'playing dirty'

The Vols are making their way through the NCAA tournament, but not without some criticism.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's basketball team is playing in the Sweet 16 on Thursday, March 23, against Florida Atlantic.

The team is coming off a big win over Duke in round 32—but not without criticism.

People are not hesitating to call the Vols a "dirty team." Social media posts are calling out the team for their physical play, saying the players are taking cheap shots.

A handful of physical plays in the Duke game were called as fouls against UT.

Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May said in preparation for the Vols, they're going to get ready for Australian rugby rules.

When Tennessee coach Rick Barnes was asked about those comments, he just gave his thoughts about Australian rugby.

"Well, you know what, I took a Big East All-Star team to Australia back in '90," Barnes said. "We went to a match, and I enjoyed it. You know, I thought it was good."

Tennessee takes on Florida Atlantic at 9 p.m. You can watch the game on TBS.