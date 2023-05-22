Dalton Fowler named AAC Pitcher of the Year, five Tigers picked for All-AAC

Fowler becomes the second pitcher in Tigers program history to be named conference pitcher of the year

Example video title will go here for this video

University of Memphis pitcher Dalton Fowler was named American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year. The left-hander was also a unanimous selection for All-AAC First Team.

Fowler was dominant on the mound this season. His 104 strikeouts in 78.1 innings is 19th best in the country. In AAC play, the left-handed senior posted a 3.09 ERA and threw 56 strikeouts with a 3-2 record. He becomes the second Tigers pitcher to be named conference pitcher of the year, the first being Erik Schoenrock in 2013, when Memphis played in the Conference USA.

Dalton Kendrick is also named to the conference's All-AAC First Team. Kendrick has a 3.83 ERA for the year and 50 strikeouts in 40 innings. His 12 12 saves is fifth-most in the NCAA. His 20 career saves is also third best in Tigers program history.

Third baseman Logan Kohler is All-AAC Second Team. Kohler's .328 batting average leads the Tigers and he's hit 10 homeruns while adding 32 RBI.