Dillon Brooks booed on home court during Grizzlies vs. Bulls game | Grizzlies win 104-89

Although Brooks couldn't pinpoint why he had so many missed shots in last nights game, he did say improvement in his scoring "(won't) happen right away".

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Dillon Brooks got booed during the team's match-up against the Chicago Bulls Tuesday night, Feb. 7.

The Grizzlies came out with a 104-89 box win, surpassing the bulls by 15 points, but Brooks struggled to stay consistent with shooting.

In a post-game locker room interview, Brooks said he gets booed everywhere, and he explained that he doesn't care if the crowd boo's, even if its happens at his home court.

Although Brooks couldn't pinpoint why he had so many missed shots in last nights game, he did say improvement in his scoring "(won't) happen right away", and that it would take time.

According to Brooks, he just has to keep trusting his skill and shoot confidently, even if every shot does not fall.

Brooks played for 35 minutes total, taking 12 shots, but only landing two. He scored five points total, makings four assist, two steals and one rebound.

Brooks averages 15 points per game, with 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assist, and he shoots 39.1% from the field goal.

When asked about rumored trade talk, Brooks said he is not concerned at all, asserting that as a vet in the league, now competing for his sixth year in the NBA, trade talk is normal to him. Brooks doubled down, saying that the Grizzlies front office has not talked to him about a possible trade.

Brooks has faced quite a bit of heat in the last week since his altercation with Cleveland Cavaliers' Donnovan Mitchell.

The Grizzlies took a hard 113-128 loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday, Feb. 2, but the altercation between Brooks and Mitchell added fuel to fire.

The NBA suspended Brooks for one game without pay after he swung his arm and hit Mitchell in the groin while getting up from a fall during the third quarter. Mitchell chucked the ball at Brooks after being hit, and the two got into an on-court altercation.

Brooks was issued a flagrant 2 foul. Both players were ejected from the game. Mitchell was fined $20,000 for the incident.

During the post game press conference, Mitchell went as far to call Brooks a dirty player, bringing light to conflict the two players have had over the years.

Although it is unclear why the crowd booed Brooks, he said he is focusing on performing defensively and bettering his offense.

Ja Morant closed the game against the Cavaliers with 34 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 points and secured five blocks. Desmond Bane closed the game with 17 points, 6 rebounds and five assist.

The Grizzlies are scheduled to play the Minnesota Timberwolves at home Friday, Feb. 10.