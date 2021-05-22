Ja Morant steals the show as Grizzlies return to playoffs

Memphis defeated the Warriors 117-112 in OT, play-in game thriller

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The game had everything. Everything the NBA wanted in a play-in game. Everything the Memphis Grizzlies could have hoped for.

Everything Ja Morant had prepared and spoke about since coming to this franchise less than two years ago.

The Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors 117-112 in an overtime thriller, and return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They will face the top-seeded Utah Jazz in the first round.

It was a game Memphis was not supposed to win, or one many expected them to, which turned out to be the perfect formula for a team that has fostered an underdog mentality all season.

"Definitely bathing in a lot of fun right now," a soggy Taylor Jenkins said, moments after receiving a Gatorade/water bath. "A lot of excitement."

And deservingly so. Golden State defeated Memphis handedly just five days ago. Steph Curry rang up 46 points and drained nine triples against them in Sunday's regular season finale. But the Grizzlies studied that loss, and played inspired defense throughout.

Then there is Ja Morant. A 21-year-old facing a three-time NBA Champion and soon to be three-time MVP. How did he respond? With 35 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals. With a career-high five three-pointers less than a week after a 1-for-6 showing from deep, when the Warriors gave him free reign from the perimeter.

Ja Morant responded with a grit this franchise has not seen since the Core Four. He showed the world what Grizzlies fans already knew: There is a star in the making in Memphis. And it may be time to remove "in the making" from that sentence.

"I love pressure, honestly." Morant said. "I feel like my game rises to another level."

JA! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 22, 2021

And with it, this young Grizzlies squad. According to ESPN's Rachel Nichols, the youngest team to reach the playoffs since the Oklahoma City Thunder teams that featured Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook over ten years ago.

"For us to be here now is a true testament to our fight throughout the whole year," Grayson Allen said.

It’s a party in the Grizzlies locker room right now. pic.twitter.com/dMsdggKHW8 — Clayton Collier (@Local24Clayton) May 22, 2021

There has been plenty of fighting to do. Injuries, a 12-day COVID pause and a league-high 40 games in the second half. But as was echoed between the baths of excitement and postgame Zoom crashing, the fight is not over.

"We're not trying to be done with just making it to the playoffs," Morant said. "We're trying to make a deep run, so obviously we will celebrate but we have to lock right back in to playing Utah."