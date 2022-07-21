Local coaches team up to open community building sports plex

Multiple local coaches and trainers teamed up to open the "House of We", a free gym for basketball player of all ages.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sports can bring people together.

Here in Memphis, Basketball unites many of us despite racial and religious ideas.

“You can look at our churches, you can look at our grocery stores, you can look at our events when we have them, they’re segregated. If you look around the span of our gym it’s not segregated, it’s integrated,” said Anthony Boyce-Canada.

Now, multiple local leaders around the sport are trying to make sure that unity continues by opening, The House of We.

“A lot of kids in Memphis, basketball is their favorite thing to do. It was mine, I loved playing basketball. Looking back at that group, some of which didn’t get meals every day but they loved the game of basketball and they loved each other,” said Doug Gilland.

Gilland, the owner of the sports plex reflected on how basketball helped him create life-long friendships.

Some, he said, may not have existed had it not been for basketball.

“Doug was a young man that was trained by Frank. Frank and I have been friends for a very long time. Eljen Lee is training Doug’s kid. See it’s already coming full circle, what we’re doing now is bringing the city in a letting it grow like a vine,” said Boyce-Canada.

“We as a collective group come together to move forward together,” said Gilland.

The two, Boyce-Canada and Gilland, with the help of Memphis trainer Frank Harris and former Memphis Tigers and NBA veteran Cedric Henderson, plan to use the House of We as a place that welcomes every kid no matter their background.

Much like their friendships, create a place where children can meet new and unlikely friends…all while taking their game to the next level.

A lesson Golden-State Warriors guard Chris Chiozza learned from the same coaches on his way to the NBA, according to his dad.

“He would go up against Cameron Payne all the time and they had some real battles that were fun to watch it was a big part of his development and his success,” said Chris Chiozza.

Through mentorship and training, the goal is also to teach Memphis athletes how to be competitive leaders both on and off the court, no matter where they’re from.