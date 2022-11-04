Grizzlies announce partnership with 'WKND Hang Suite' for event level entertainment

The lounge features music from a custom radio station "WKND Radio," according to a press release from the Grizzlies.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group that operates bars across the Southeast has struck a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies to introduce the "WKND Hang Suite at FedEx Forum" — a "lounge and hangout concept" to be located within the forum.

While there is already a WKND Hang Suite location two blocks from the forum at 115 Vance Avenue, Company Suite Lyfe Hospitality has announced the new lounge to be located on the event level of the FedEx Forum.

The lounge features music from a custom radio station "WKND Radio," according to a press release from the Grizzlies. Additionally, Memphis DJs will be added to the mix, including Devin "Steel" Butler who is set to on the 1s and 2s at Friday's Grizz game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Within the lounge, custom Grizzlies-centered art displayed on the walls of the suite. These pieces will be up for auction throughout the season, according to the press release from the Grizzlies. Memphian artist Reggie Wayne will be there to speak to fans about the various pieces during the game tonight, according to the press release.

“We are more than excited to be part of the ‘grit and grind’ attitude that is the Memphis Grizzlies in such a meaningful way," Co-founder and CEO of Suite Lyfe Hospitality Group Adrian ‘AG’ Granderson said. “It’s a privilege for us as native Memphians to lend our brand to our beloved Grizzlies and to FedExForum. We plan to be an important part of the gameday experience moving forward — for Grizz fans and for those who’ve enjoyed WKND for the past four years.”