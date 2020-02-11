Memphis Madness going virtual this year

The University of Memphis men's and women's basketball teams will be introduced to fans online.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Madness is going virtual this year.

The University of Memphis will host Memphis Madness on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. as a virtual event to officially introduce the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball teams to Tiger fans.

The event will be free to watch via broadcast on the Memphis TigerNetwork YouTube channel and is presented by Ashley HomeStore. Click here to view the channel.