Friday night football recap for Tennessee high schools: week 4

TENNESSEE, USA — The fourth football Friday night is in the books for high schools in Tennessee.

Germantown remains undefeated, Southwind got revenge and the number one team in the state proved too tough for MUS.

Here are highlights from across the area and a scoreboard of the games to boot:

Game of the week: Germantown vs. Riverdale

Undefeated Germantown was tested while hosting Murfreesboro Riverdale and this game did not disappoint. On the first drive, Cordero Watson's pass was swatted. Then, JoJo Smith returned it for a pick six.

Tying to get back into a rhythm, Germantown tried a screen pass, but Keshawn Williams jumped the route for another turnover. Following the pick, Braden Graham threw it out to the man who started the drive for a touchdown.

Down 17-0, Germantown needed an answer. Walker lead his team down the field keeping the drive alive with a nice scramble and pass. Jamarion Morrow capped off the drive with a physical run to bring the Red Devils within 10.

Germantown took a 21-17 lead at the half and wouldn't look back, improving to 4-0 on the season

Scoreboard

Bartlett 53, Arlington 18

Ridgeway 0, Briarcrest 42

Hillcrest 0, Christian Brothers 61

Wooddale 20, Bolton 49

Overton 30, Central 24

Melrose 43, Kirby 0

Brighton 50, Kingsbury 0

Douglas 0, Collierville 57

White Station 7, Whitehaven 13