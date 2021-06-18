Memphis 901 FC prepares for OKC Energy FC, first match without John Berner

Memphis hosts Oklahoma City Saturday at 7:30pm on CW30

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis 901 FC was still picking up the pieces at Friday's training after losing their starting goalkeeper John Berner to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

"Luckily, his family is in town to support him and he's got our guys and our group," head coach Ben Pirmann said. "He'll be back stronger than even."

Berner underwent surgery Friday morning and will be out indefinitely. The non-contact injury occurred in the 90th minute of Wednesday's win over Atlanta United 2.

The goaltending duties now fall to Brady Scott, a 21-year-old keeper on loan from Austin FC. He will make his club debut Saturday against OKC Energy FC.

"I'm obviously devastated for him, wishing him a speedy recovery," Scott said. "I'm just training as hard as I can, working during the week helps me play well on the weekend so, that's just what I'm focusing on."

Whole squad ready 👊



See you tomorrow @AutoZone_Park!#DefendMemphis — Memphis 901 FC (@Memphis901FC) June 18, 2021

"Scott is a good keeper, he's young but a good keeper," midfielder Leston Paul said. "We've got to be there for him, the same that we've got to be there for [John Berner]. It's all one team."

The injury took the wind out of the home opener, but head coach Ben Pirmann is committed to ensuring that the progress seen over the last two weeks continues.

"We can't let that injury affect the pulse of the group," Pirmann said. "We have to be accountable with the focus. It wasn't a long session today. But the focus has to improve. So it's that mental capacity and then playing with passion and desire to outwork Oklahoma City. Those can't just be words. We have to actually go after it and do it."