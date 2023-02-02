x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. named NBA All-Star reserves

Grizzlies will send two players to the All-Star Game for the first time in franchise history
Credit: AP
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) celebrate their win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies will send two players to the 2022-23 NBA All-Star Game, marking the first time in franchise history that Memphis can boast multiple All-Stars.

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. were named Western Conference All-Star reserves on Thursday.

The selection marks Morant's second-consecutive All-Star nod. He is averaging 27.4 points, 8.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 43 games this season.

This will be Jackson's first All-Star appearance. After missing the first month of the season with a stress fracture in his right foot, Jackson has emerged as a frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year. The 23-year-old has amassed 114 blocks in just 35 games, while averaging 16.5 points and 6.7 rebounds.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game tips off Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7:00pm in Salt Lake City, UT.

More Videos

In Other News

Tyrese Haliburton return coming for Indiana Pacers. Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers preview

Before You Leave, Check This Out