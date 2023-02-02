Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. named NBA All-Star reserves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies will send two players to the 2022-23 NBA All-Star Game, marking the first time in franchise history that Memphis can boast multiple All-Stars.
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. were named Western Conference All-Star reserves on Thursday.
The selection marks Morant's second-consecutive All-Star nod. He is averaging 27.4 points, 8.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 43 games this season.
This will be Jackson's first All-Star appearance. After missing the first month of the season with a stress fracture in his right foot, Jackson has emerged as a frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year. The 23-year-old has amassed 114 blocks in just 35 games, while averaging 16.5 points and 6.7 rebounds.
The 2023 NBA All-Star Game tips off Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7:00pm in Salt Lake City, UT.