Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. named NBA All-Star reserves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies will send two players to the 2022-23 NBA All-Star Game, marking the first time in franchise history that Memphis can boast multiple All-Stars.

This will be Jackson's first All-Star appearance. After missing the first month of the season with a stress fracture in his right foot, Jackson has emerged as a frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year. The 23-year-old has amassed 114 blocks in just 35 games, while averaging 16.5 points and 6.7 rebounds.