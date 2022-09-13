Memphis native starting in Southern Heritage Classic | Finding success on and off the field

Memphis native and starting center for Tennessee State University, Kennedy Wilbert, returns home Saturday to play in the Southern Heritage Classic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Heritage Classic is one of the largest sports events of the year for Memphians. HBCUs Jackson State and Tennessee State face off head-to-head at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in an annual battle of the tigers.

This year, a Memphis native and MSCS alum is representing the city on and off the field ahead of the big game, just a short walk away from his former high school.

Kennedy Wilbert, a graduate of John P. Freeman and Middle College HS, majoring in biology pre-med with a 3.67 GPA. He will start at center for the Tennessee State University Tigers.