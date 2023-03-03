Memphis prepares for sold out showdown with No. 1 Houston

The Tigers host their first No. 1 team at FedExForum on Sunday, as the top-ranked Cougars come to town

MEMPHIS, Tenn — This is the game that Memphis has waited for all season.

This game was made for March. Penny Hardaway says it's made for TV.

"It's called a blessing," Hardaway said.

It's that too.

Memphis hosts No. 1 Houston on Sunday before a sold-out crowd, the first time they will welcome a top-ranked team to FedExForum. The only other time Memphis has ever hosted a No. 1 team was Arkansas at The Pyramid back in 1993.

"You get the chance to have the No. 1 team come into your building on senior day, the last game of the year in a packed house—and it will be packed," Hardaway said. "You can't ask for much more."

A win wouldn't hurt.

The Tigers do not need to defeat No. 1 Houston on Sunday in order to make the NCAA Tournament, but that does not take away from the excitement of this impending battle.

"Every time we play Houston it's a knockdown, drag out battle," Hardaway said.

Memphis hung tough with the Cougars in their Feb. 19 matchup, playing without Kendric Davis and ultimately falling 72-64 in Houston. With a healthy Davis back on the floor, the Tigers are positioned to give Houston their best shot.

"That's a great start to March," Davis said. "We're ready for that dog fight."

Sunday's game marks the second straight year that the Tigers host the Cougars on the final day of the regular season. Last year, the Tigers 75-61 upset of No. 14 Houston gave the Tigers signature win that helped end their eight-year tournament drought. Davis, then SMU's leading scorer, remembers watching the game on TV and marveling at the energy at FedExForum.

"I was like 'No way Houston comes out of there with a win,'" Davis said. "The energy was crazy."

Now he gets to experience the Madness in person, Sunday at 11:00am.