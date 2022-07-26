Memphis to play in ESPN Events Invitational

Memphis will open the Thanksgiving week tournament against Seton Hall.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers basketball will take a non-conference trip in the house that Mickey Mouse built.

The Tigers will appear in the 2022 ESPN Events Invitational set to take place at the ESPN Wide World on Sports Complex on the campus of Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The tournament runs from November 24-27. Memphis will open the tournament against Seton Hall on Thanksgiving Day. Oklahoma and Nebraska also appear on the same side of the bracket as Memphis. Ole Miss, Stanford, Siena and Florida State appear on the other side.

Memphis will have three games guaranteed. The second game will be on November 25 and the third on Sunday, November 27.