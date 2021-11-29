Memphis Tigers football bowl eligible after 33-28 win over Tulane

Hawaii, Florida, or Texas, all options for the Tigers to land for their bowl game after adverse season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friends became foes as Memphis Tiger Football head coach Ryan Silverfield battled against long-time friend and former Memphis offensive coach Chris Long who now is the offensive coordinator for Tulane.

The final home game of the season for the tigers was do or die. Memphis seniors took their last stroll down tiger lane and played their last home game at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in hopes to get one last win and continue their streak of bowl games eight years in a row.

A back on fourth first half started with a Tulane quarterback keeper for a touchdown leading to a 7-0 lead over the Tigers.

However, it wasn’t long before the Tigers struck back with Seth Henigan finding Gabriel Rodgers for a ten-yard touchdown tieing the game after the PAT.

Tulane punched their way into the endzone yet again and the extra point counted leading to 14-7 in their favor.

But the Tigers knew what was on the line, Seth found Rodriguez Clark for another Tiger touchdown and it was all tied up again to end the half.

The Tigers pretty much took over from there limiting their turnovers to zero while forcing more than a few out of Tulane. Stopping the Tulane run game was a challenge for the Tigers but not enough to end their hopes of a bowl berth for the eighth year in a row.

Now the question is where?

The Tigers have a chance to finish their season in Hawaii, Boca Raton, or Texas. Sport illustrated predicting the Tigers to face UAB on Dec. 22 in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth Texas, however, a final decision has not yet been revealed.