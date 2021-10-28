'He deserved it' : UofM unveils Larry Finch Plaza, honoring the iconic Tigers basketball coach, player

Finch's family, Penny Hardaway, Elliot Perry, Andre Turner and Mayor Jim Strickland were among the several hundred attendees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Larry Finch will forever watch over the Tigers men's basketball program; now there is a monument that reflects that.

The University of Memphis unveiled Larry Finch Plaza Thursday at South Campus; a long-awaited brick and mortar testament to one of Memphis' most impactful players, coaches, and most importantly leaders.

"Today is a wonderful reminder of the impact of a life lived well and a life lived with purpose," U of M president Dr. M. David Rudd said.

"We're here to recognize someone who has been an embodiment of what a true Tiger is all about," said Herb Hilliard, the first African American to play basketball for the Tigers.

Because of the rain, a who's who of Memphis basketball legends crowded into the Laurie Walton Center to celebrate a Memphis icon. Many moved to tears at Finch finally getting his much-deserved day in the (figurative) sun.

I told myself," Penny Hardaway said before his voice trembled, taking 49 seconds to collect his emotions. Elliot Perry came to the stage to comfort him briefly as the Tigers current head coach held back tears. "I told myself that I was really going to cherish this day. Because he deserved it."

With the help of Finch's family, his players and friends, the plaza was formally unveiled. Even Penny, an icon in his own right, was left clamoring to capture the moment on his cellphone, standing in his mentor's shadow.

"I stand on his shoulders every day," Hardaway said. "You know, in coaching, when you care about your players like he cared about us, and I care about my players, it comes from a different place, it comes from your heart. You're not just doing it for the job, you're doing it from the heart."

"When he loved, he loved with his whole heart," said Vicki Finch, the widow of Larry Finch. "And he loved his players, he loved his family. And he loved Memphis. I couldn't get him to move anywhere when he was getting those job offers. He really wanted to stay in Memphis, so he was where he wanted to be."