Grizzlies add two players in 2023 NBA Draft

The Grizzlies selected two players in the second round

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies had to wait quite a while before making their first pick in the 2023 NBA draft Thursday night, after moving their first round pick in a trade the day before. But the Grizzlies added two players in the second round of the draft.

Memphis was supposed to pick 25th in the NBA Draft.They traded that pick and Golden State's 2024 first round pick to the Boston Celtics in order to acquire Marcus Smart. The Celtics then sent that pick to the Detroit Pistons, who selected Marcus Sasser out of the University of Houston.

When the Grizzlies turn swung around in the second round, they picked Gregory Jackson II out of South Carolina 45th overall. Jackson - 6'9"- is a former No. 1 overall high school recruit. At South Carolina, he averaged 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in his lone year.

The 18-year-old was an All-SEC Freshmen Team selection and played 32 games for the Gamecocks, starting 29 games.