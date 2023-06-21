Grizzlies trade Tyus Jones to Wizards, get Boston's Marcus Smart in 3-team trade

The Grizzlies are also sending two first-round picks to Boston in the deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One day before the NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies struck a deal with the Boston Celtics that will make their draft day plans much less interesting, but makes the team's roster situation much more intriguing.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday the Grizzlies are acquiring guard Marcus Smart from the Boston Celtics in exchange for 2023 and 2024 first-round picks.

The deal will also send Tyus Jones to the Washington Wizards, while the Wizards will send center Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics.

The move will likely make Smart, who averaged 11.5 points per game and 6.3 assists in 2022-2023, the Grizzlies' starting point guard while Ja Morant is out for his suspension.

Jones, who played in 80 of 82 games for the Grizzlies in 2022-2023, was widely considered one of the league's top bench players, and now will have the opportunity to earn a starting role on the Wizards.