Grizzlies won't be changing security procedures for Game 5 after Minnesota's on-court protest, but expect longer lines at the gate

The Grizzlies said security will run the same as it did for the first two games against the Timberwolves, in which a protestor chained herself to a basket in Game 1.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two separate on-court protests for animal rights – including one in Memphis – have halted game action in two of the four games in the Grizzlies’ first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After being asked if the protests would prompt a change in security for Game 5 on Tuesday, the Grizzlies said their procedures would run exactly the same as they did for Games 1 and 2.

The Grizzlies also said fans should show up early to the game, which tips off at 6:30, since they anticipate security lines to run longer, as with any playoff game.

Doors will open 90 minutes prior to tip off, half an hour earlier than normal.

"With over 18,000 people showing up to the FedEx Forum, security screening will take a bit longer than a typical Tuesday regular season game," a FedEx Forum representative told ABC24.

Arena officials said to check the FedEx Forum's website for information on security procedures, including bag policies

In Game 1, animal rights activist Zoe Rosenberg ran onto the court during the game and attempted to chain herself to the Timberwolves' basket. She was promptly removed and arrested by security, and later released on a $2,500 bond.

A second protestor stormed the court in Minneapolis during Saturday's Game 4 dressed as an NBA referee, attempting to give a "technical foul" and "eject" Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor.