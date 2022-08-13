Grizzlies to face Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, according to reports

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Western Conference Semi-Finals rematch is one of two that are known so far on Christmas, and likely the most anticipated.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies, fresh off their franchise-record 56-win season in 2021-2022 that earned them the No. 2 seed in the NBA's Western Conference Playoffs, will have a Holly-Jolly rematch with their semi-final round opponent, the Golden State Warriors, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

The Grizzlies and the Warriors will square off on Christmas Day in Oakland, Stein said, right here on ABC24.

It will be the first time in franchise history Memphis has been a part of an NBA Christmas Day game. The Charlotte Hornets will now be the only NBA franchise that has never been a part of one.

ESPN/ABC’s Christmas Day slate, competing against three NFL games that Sunday, is thus expected to feature a playoff rematch between the Grizz and defending champion Warriors + LeBron James’ Lakers coming to Dallas to face Luka Dončić and the Mavs.



While the official release of the NBA 2022-2023 season schedule is still around a week away, Stein said the Grizzlies' matchup with the Warriors is one of two games known so far, the other being the L.A. Lakers at Dallas Mavericks.

The NBA, since 2008, has held five Christmas Day games on the schedule, but with Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this year, they will be competing with three NFL games, compared to two in 2021 and one in 2020.

While there will be more competition, the playoff rematch will likely be one of the most anticipated games of the day.