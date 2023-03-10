Ja Morant participates in first Grizzlies practice

Morant will be allowed to practice and travel with the team while serving a 25 game suspension

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A familiar face that everyone was happy to see in FedExForum, Tuesday, was Ja Morant's. The superstar guard practiced with the team in their first practice of training camp after receiving the news that he could practice and travel with the team while he serves his 25 game suspension.

Morant's ability to be around his teammates will go a long way in making sure he's ready to go for Game 26. His team was happy to see him in the facility Tuesday.

"He's a superstar, mega star whatever you want to call him, he's that." said Derrick Rose. "It's all about him getting his mental right, him being around the group. I know there are some situations in there from when I was injured and I wasn’t playing. They made sure that I was around the group because of my presence. Same thing here where his presence, him talking to him, just learning the game every day is going. He’s going to keep progressing. He’s in the right direction."

"Ja is Ja," said Desmond Bane. "He's getting all over the rim. Making plays on both ends of the floor, competing on both ends of the floor. It's great to have him here."

Morant will largely practice with the second unit while he serves out his suspension, according to head coach Taylor Jenkins. The coaching staff will also put him through some different training regimens to prepare Morant for his return.

“Obviously it’s going to be frustrating that we don’t have him for the first 25. But we know that. It’s the reality. We have to move forward,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “We just got to be focused on just bringing that energy every single day and he’s been great at it and we’re going to hold him to that because we’re gonna have him doing extra work to stay ready when game 26 rolls around.”