Kennedy Chandler signs 4-year, $7.1M rookie contract with Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cordova native Kennedy Chandler and the Memphis Grizzlies agreed to terms Tuesday on a four-year, $7.1 million rookie contract, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

According to ESPN, the deal includes $4.94 million in guaranteed money.

Chandler's guaranteed salary will be the largest ever for an American second-round pick, and the fourth year of the deal is expected to be a team option, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac.com.

Chandler, the No. 38 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game last season at Tennessee.