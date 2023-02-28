Grizzlies beat Lakers 121-109 behind Ja Morant's triple-double

Morant scored a franchise-record 28 points in the third quarter.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies held home court against the LeBron James-less L.A. Lakers, 121-109. Ja Morant finished with a triple-double scoring 39 points and added on 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

After a tight first half, Memphis built a lead in the third quarter behind a 28-point quarter from Morant. The scoring output set a franchise record for points in a quarter. Morant ended the third on a driving floater over Wenyen Gabriel that gave Memphis a 93-84 lead heading into the fourth. The Lakers’ Anthony Davis had 16 of his own 28 points in the third, but LA could not keep pace. The Grizzlies outscored LA 47-35 in the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter saw Memphis stretch their lead to double digits twice, including an 8-0 run punctuated by an alley-oop from Desmond Bane to Morant with just over 2:30 left.

Bane finished the game with 16 points, 5 assists and 5 steals. Jaren Jackson Jr added 16 points and 7 rebounds and Xavier Tillman continued his impressive play adding a double-double, 18 points and 11 rebounds while acting as the primary defender to Davis.

Memphis thrived defensively scoring 41 points of 26 Lakers turnovers. They also pushed the pace with 33 fastbreak points.