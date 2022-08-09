How you can audition to be an emcee for the Memphis Grizzlies and Hustle

You must be at least 18. Just submit a video until Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Find out how below.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle are looking to add some new team members for the next season.

The Grizzlies and Hustle are holding auditions for new emcees for events for the teams, including game promotions and contests inside FedExForum and Landers Center.

Candidates must be at least 18-years-old and available for Grizzlies and/or Hustle pre-season, regular season, and post season home games.

It’s easy to audition. Just submit a video through YouTube until Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The video should be 90-seconds and include and introduction, relevant experience, and why you want to be an emcee for the teams.