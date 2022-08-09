x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Memphis Grizzlies

How you can audition to be an emcee for the Memphis Grizzlies and Hustle

You must be at least 18. Just submit a video until Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Find out how below.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle are looking to add some new team members for the next season.

The Grizzlies and Hustle are holding auditions for new emcees for events for the teams, including game promotions and contests inside FedExForum and Landers Center.

Candidates must be at least 18-years-old and available for Grizzlies and/or Hustle pre-season, regular season, and post season home games.

It’s easy to audition. Just submit a video through YouTube until Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The video should be 90-seconds and include and introduction, relevant experience, and why you want to be an emcee for the teams.

For more on the auditions and how to submit a video, go to https://www.nba.com/grizzlies/audition/grizz-emcee.

RELATED: Clippers, Blazers, Jazz, Pelicans? Which NBA teams will rise and fall the most?

RELATED: How Memphis Grizzlies' Desmond Bane is helping Mid-South students get ready to go back to class

RELATED: Multiple upsides to Grizzlies rookies on display during Memphis summer league

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

How Memphis Grizzlies' Desmond Bane is helping Mid-South students get ready to go back to class

Before You Leave, Check This Out