Grizzlies watch parties and more: What you need to know for Saturday's Game 3 against the Warriors

In addition to the team's official watch party at Fourth Bluff Park downtown, Memphis Parks announced their own watch party Saturday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies will meet the Golden State Warriors in the Bay Area for Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals, after pulling off a 106-101 home win Tuesday.

The Grizzlies will play Game 3 and 4 in San Francisco before bringing it home for Game 5 on Wednesday, May 11 at the FedEx Forum.

Official Grizzlies Watch Party

The Grizzlies said they are hosting another official Watch Party Saturday at the Fourth Bluff Park in downtown Memphis. The watch party will begin at 7 p.m. with the game tip-off starting at 7:30 p.m.

Grizz, the Grizz Girls, and the Claw Crew will all be on site as the team takes on the Warriors. Visit Grizzlies.com/MemThis for details.

City of Memphis Watch Party

The City of Memphis is also hosting a watch party for Saturday's game. It begins at 7 p.m. at the Tobey Park Rugby Field at 240 S. Hollywood Street. There will be a DJ and refreshments available. Bring lawn chairs and wear your Grizzlies gear!

Cheer on the @memgrizz this Saturday at Tobey Park! pic.twitter.com/OolORzzGM5 — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) May 5, 2022

Betting odds (BetMGM)

Spread: Grizzlies +6.5, Warriors -6.5

Moneyline: Grizzlies +220, Warriors -275

Total: 225.5 (-110)

TV and radio information