Taylor Jenkins fined $15,000 for comments on officiating in Game 4 loss

NEW YORK — The NBA announced Monday that Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins has been fined $15,000 by the league for "public criticism of the officiating."

The fine was announced by NBA League Operations President Byron Spruell.

Jenkins made his comments after Saturday's Game 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 119-118, in which he called the game's officiating, "the worst I've seen in my NBA career."

The referees called 33 personal fouls on the Grizzlies while only calling 23 on the Timberwolves, including key questionable fouls in the second half.

Grizzlies player Dillon Brooks said in his postgame press conference that he would pay his coach's fine.

