Memphis Grizzlies

Taylor Jenkins fined $15,000 for comments on officiating in Game 4 loss

The Memphis Grizzlies coach voiced his displeasure for the refs Saturday, calling the game "the worst-officiated game" of his career.
Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins stands on the sideline during Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

NEW YORK — The NBA announced Monday that Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins has been fined $15,000 by the league for "public criticism of the officiating."

The fine was announced by NBA League Operations President Byron Spruell.

Jenkins made his comments after Saturday's Game 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 119-118, in which he called the game's officiating, "the worst I've seen in my NBA career." 

The referees called 33 personal fouls on the Grizzlies while only calling 23 on the Timberwolves, including key questionable fouls in the second half. 

Grizzlies player Dillon Brooks said in his postgame press conference that he would pay his coach's fine. 

RELATED: Grizzlies lose Game 4 to KAT and the Timberwolves

The Grizzlies come back to Memphis for Game 5 of their first round series against the Timberwolves Tuesday at the FedEx Forum, with the series tied 2-2. 

