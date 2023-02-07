Tony Allen joins Ice Cube's Big3 League

The former Grizzlies star will make his debut in New York City before playing in Memphis, July 15

Memphis sports fans are in for their second blast from the past in three weeks. After former Memphis Tiger Derrick Rose signed a free agency deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, former Grizzlies star Tony Allen will be making a return to hoops as well.

Allen, however, will be signing with Ice Cube's Big3 league.

Allen is joining team 3's Company. Ice Cube himself announced the signing on Twitter.

Allen is beloved in Memphis, after playing seven seasons with the Grizzlies. He was a six-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection, three times on the first team, and led the Grizzlies to the playoffs six times.

Nicknamed "The Grindfather," Allen embodied the Grit and Grind culture of the Grizzlies during his tenure in the 2010's.

The Big3 league is a three-on-three professional basketball league headed by rapper and actor O'Shea Jackson Sr., better known as Ice Cube. It houses many stars of the NBA's past.

Adding mo’ flavor to the sauce. Tony Allen joins @thebig3 and signs with 3’s Company pic.twitter.com/zsXebH4ndK — Ice Cube (@icecube) July 5, 2023

3's Company is co-captained by former Grizzlies player and NBA champion, Mario Chalmers and 11-year pro Michael Beasley. Former NBA players Brandon Rush, Julian Wright and Hollis Thompson are also on the team.

The Big3 is coming to Memphis on July 15 and play games in FedEx Forum.

Allen is one of 18 NBA players that was indicted in a health care fraud scheme in October of 2021. In May, he plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, according to court documents.