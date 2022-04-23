Where to watch the Grizzlies as they battle the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the First Round

The Memphis Grizzlies are up 2-1 in their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves after an historic 26-point comeback win in Game 3. Here's where you can watch.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a comeback for the ages for the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 of their best-of-seven Western Conference First Round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Twice, the team found themselves down by 25 points or more, including towards the end of the 3rd quarter, but the Grizzlies never counted themselves out.

A furious 50-13 run from late in the 3rd quarter to the end of the game saw the Grizzlies erase their large deficit and come out of the game with a nine-point win, and a 2-1 lead in the series.

Saturday's Game 4 will likely be another hard-fought contest for the Grizzlies in Minnesota, with the Timberwolves looking to tie the series at two games apiece and trying to avoid trailing 3-1 with the series going back to Memphis for Game 5.

Here's where fans can watch and listen to the game:

NBA Western Conference Playoffs First Round Game 4: Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

9 p.m. Central tip-off, Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV Broadcast: ESPN/Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 92.9FM/680AM ESPN Sports Radio

Odds: Memphis -2.5 pts.

In addition to the above options, the Grizzlies will again be hosting an official watch party at Fourth Bluff Park downtown, starting at 6:30 p.m. with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

If you’d like to get there earlier, we’ll be streaming the Celtics vs Nets game at 6:30! Grizz starts at 8:30!#downtownmemphis #backdowntown #memTHIS pic.twitter.com/5yuTMZUHoR — Downtown Memphis (@DowntownMemphis) April 23, 2022

The watch party is free to attend for all fans, and will feature special performances from the Grizz Girls, Claw Crew, Grizzline and more.