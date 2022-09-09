Memphis Athletics to host '901 week' ahead of football home opener | Here's a list of the events

Memphis Athletics is holding five days of events to rally the city around Tiger football ahead of their home opener against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Athletics will hold five days of fan-friendly events leading up to their home opener against Arkansas State.

"901 Week" looks to unify the city behind Tiger Football, and features days of community engagement between the team and the city from Sept. 12-17.

The Tiger-themed activities are all leading up to the team's "901 Game" Saturday, Sept. 17, where the Tigers play their first home game in Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Fans can purchase a ticket package with a 901 tumbler for $25. That offer is limited to the first 500 fans.

Here's a list of the week's events:

Community Spotlight – Monday, Sept. 12

Memphis Athletics will feature the Tigers giving back to the 901 and how the department helps local communities across the Mid-South. Fans are encouraged to volunteer and show off their Tiger pride.



901 Kids Day – Tuesday, Sept. 13

901 Kids Day will be a day to help create Memphis Tiger fans out of the next generation. Memphis Football will be going to a local elementary school to surprise the kids with tickets to the first home game, and kids are encouraged to wear Tiger gear to school to show off their pride for the University of Memphis. Fans can post photos and videos of their gear to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, tagging @TigersAthletics or @MemphisFB and using the hashtag #901Football.



Support From the 901 – Wednesday, Sept. 14

The 901 is the backbone of Memphis Athletics. @TigersAthletics will share stories of how that passion goes both ways, and how there are countless people who help Memphis Athletics succeed.



Student Appreciation with Student Government Association – Thursday, Sept. 15

Memphis Athletics will show its appreciation to the University of Memphis student body through giveaways and prizes across campus in partnership with the Student Government Association.

Tiger Blue Friday – Friday, Sept. 16

Fans across the 901 are encouraged to wear Tiger gear the day before the home opener. Fans and businesses can post photos and videos of their gear to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, tagging @TigersAthletics or @MemphisFB and using the hashtags #901Football and #TigerBlue. Also, be on the lookout for places across the 901 illuminated in Tiger Blue.