Rogers Sr. was the first Black player to integrate the Tigers football team in the spring of 1968.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis football program will honor Glenn Rogers Sr., the first Black player to integrate the team in the spring of 1968, at halftime of the team's game against Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

“Glenn Rogers Sr. was a trailblazer for not only our football team, but the University of Memphis and I couldn’t be prouder to honor him at our game against Tulsa,” Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch said. “His courage and determination helped pave the way for so many and his contributions to the community have been incredibly impactful.”

Rogers Sr. played for the Tigers from 1969-71 after walking on to the team in the spring of 1968. In 1969, both Rogers Sr. and Stan Davis, who joined the team in the fall of 1969, became the first Black players to appear in a game for Memphis.

“I am truly thankful to have received the news about being honored and recognized at the Nov. 10 home game versus Tulsa as the first African American to play football for Memphis,” Rogers Sr. remarked. “It’s been a long journey, but I’m grateful for God’s grace, Glenn Jr. and all parties involved in making this monumental ceremony happen for me while I’m still alive and in my right mind. I pray that my desire to follow my dream of playing college football in my hometown has been a beacon of hope for other young men to follow their own dreams.”

Following his playing career, Rogers Sr. coached for 14 years at Southside High School and later became an administrator at both Hillcrest High School and Tunica Middle School. For all his service and contributions to the community, Rogers Sr. was honored with the M Club Hall of Fame Billy J. Murphy Award in 2000.

Rogers Sr. will be an honorary captain for the Tigers against Tulsa and the program will recognize him in a halftime ceremony. His name and number 26 will also be painted on the field at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.