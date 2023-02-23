Tigers' Keonte Kennedy out for the season after breaking his hand punching a wall

Memphis' third-highest scorer reportedly punched his hand in frustration after their game against Houston, the team said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Men's Basketball team finds itself in a precarious position when it comes to making the NCAA Tournament, and that situation became a little more tense for the Tigers as they learned they will be without their third-leading scorer the rest of the way.

The Tigers announced redshirt senior Keonte Kennedy will be out for the rest of the regular season after breaking his hand when he punched it against a wall after the team's loss to No. 2 Houston Sunday.

The program is hopeful he will be back in time for the postseason after successful surgery, the team said.

In 25 games this season, Kennedy is the Tiger's third-leading scorer at 9.2 points per game and is shooting 46.1 percent from the field. His 37 made three-pointers are the second-most on the team.

Kennedy transferred to the team from the University of Texas-El Paso in 2022.