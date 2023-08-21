Judkins named preseason AP All-American

Judkins is a first team choice after rushing for over 1500 yards and 16 touchdowns last year

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Ole Miss runningback Quinshon Judkins is primed for a strong sophomore season and the Associated Press seems to agree. Judkins was named a preseason first team All-American by the AP, Monday.

Judkins dominated as a freshman for the Rebels in 2022. He ran for 1567 yards and 16 touchdowns, both of which were Ole Miss single season records. He was second in freshman rushing yards only to Herschel Walker who ran for 1616 yards for the Georgia Bulldogs in 1980.

Judkins is on the first team alongside Michigan senior Blake Corum. Judkins is also on the watch lists for the Maxwell, Walter Camp and Doak Walker Award watch lists in addition to earning Preseason All-America and first-team Preseason All-SEC honors by the SEC media, Walter Camp, Lindy’s, Athlon and Phil Steele.