It could cost you less for Memphis Football 2021 season tickets

Memphis Tigers Athletics announced most 2021 season ticket prices will remain unchanged or be reduced.

With Tigers football coming off a record seventh consecutive bowl appearance, Memphis Athletics announced most 2021 season ticket prices will remain unchanged or be reduced. The pricing announcement marks the third consecutive year that prices will be similar, dating back to the historical 2019 AAC Championship season that culminated with a Goodyear Cotton Bowl appearance. The price is reduced in 57% of tickets available.

TSF Sideline, End Zone and Family Fun Zone seats all dropped in price from a year ago while Premium Chairback and Lower Sideline seats increased by $50 and $25, respectively, for the entire season. The Tigers have won a program-record 15 consecutive games at the Liberty Bowl.

More than half of available tickets are reduced in price (57%)

Increases in a limited amount of high-demand premium areas ranges from $25-75 per ticket

Average per game price remained the same ($59) from 2020 (6 home games) to 2021 (7 home games)

Price increases, attributed to having one more home game than last year with seven – including regional SEC foe Mississippi State – in 2021, will also include Large and Standard Suites as well as Stadium Club and Outdoor Club seating.

“We deeply appreciate the continued support from our loyal season ticket holders and fans,” said athletic director Laird Veatch. “Tiger Nation has been incredible helping us navigate through the pandemic, and we all look forward to Tiger Football this fall. Mississippi State coming to the Liberty Bowl is very exciting for our fans as the Tigers and Bulldogs play for the 45th time in the series. There are also some very attractive additions with our suites outdoor patio and clubs that will increase the gameday experience for Tiger fans. Let’s fill the Liberty Bowl in Tiger blue.”

Season tickets start at just $99. Current and new season ticket holders may purchase their tickets online at www.GoTigersGoTix.com or by calling 901.678.2331. Season ticket renewal packets will be mailed in the middle of March and will reflect fans selections of ‘donate, credit or refund’ during last season’s #KeepMemphisRoaring Campaign.

The Tigers’ seven home games during the 2021 season include longtime SEC rival Mississippi State on Sept. 18. The American Athletic Conference portion of the home schedule includes rivals SMU and Navy along with ECU and Tulane.

2021 Ticket and Parking Notes

The deadline to renew season tickets is June 1 and any required TSF donation is due May 15. After that date, any non-renewed season tickets may be purchased by other Tiger fans during our mid-June seat selection (more details to follow).

With a one home game increase from last season, season ticket parking will have slight increases: Tiger Lane - $550 plus donation level in 2021 ($475 plus donation level in 2020) Striped/Gold/Silver/Pink - $200 plus donation level in 2021 ($175 plus donation level in 2020) Red - $150 plus donation level in 2021 ($125 plus donation level in 2020) Blue/Tan - $150 in 2021 ($125 in 2020) Purple (Day of Game) – Remains $20 in 2021

Season parking will continue to be limited to season ticket holders. Season tickets must be renewed prior to purchasing parking.

Season tickets may be purchased or renewed online at www.GoTigersGoTix.com, or by phone at 901.678.2331.

Memphis finished 8-3 last season in Ryan Silverfield’s first as head coach. The record marks the highest winning percentage by a first-year head coach in school history. The Tigers capped 2020 with a 25-10 victory over Florida Atlantic in the Montgomery Bowl to earn their first bowl victory since 2014.

Notes about the Tigers 2021 home football schedule:

Memphis will look to extend its home winning streak, which is the fifth-longest in the FBS, for the first time in 2021 on Sept. 4 against Nicholls State. The Colonels have made the FCS Playoffs each of the past three seasons and are scheduled to play seven games this spring after canceling their fall 2020 season.

The Tigers return to the Liberty Bowl for their marquee non-conference matchup against SEC rival Mississippi State on Sept. 18. It’s the 45th game between the programs. Memphis’ last game against Mississippi State was in 2011, and its last win came in 1993 when the Tigers defeated the No. 23 Bulldogs, 45-35, in Starkville.

The only possible Thursday game of the season is set for Oct. 14 vs. Navy or it could be played on Saturday, Oct. 16. If it is played on Thursday, it would be only five days after the game at Tulsa as the Tigers would play the Midshipmen and their triple-option offense at the Liberty Bowl. It’s the seventh consecutive season the Tigers will face the Midshipmen in an evenly matched series at three wins apiece.

A Nov. 6 home game against SMU, the Mustangs’ first trip back to the Liberty Bowl since a 54-48 Tigers’ win in front of a sellout crowd in 2019, and ECU comes to Memphis on Nov. 13.

The regular-season schedule wraps up at the Liberty Bowl against Tulane on either Friday, Nov. 26 or Saturday, Nov. 27. The date is expected to be decided by Oct. 4.

MEMPHIS TIGERS 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sat. Sept. 4 Nicholls State

Sat. Sept. 11 at Arkansas State

Sat. Sept. 18 Mississippi State

Sat. Sept. 25 UTSA

Sat. Oct. 2 at Temple*

Sat. Oct. 9 at Tulsa*

Thur. Oct. 14/16 Navy*

Fri. Oct. 22 at UCF*

Sat. Nov. 6 SMU*

Sat. Nov. 13 ECU*

Fri. Nov. 19 at Houston*

Fri. Nov. 26/27 Tulane*

Sat. Dec. 4 AAC Championship